It’s been an emotional day at Sheffield Wednesday. Alex Miller reports.

So that was the day it happened. The seats have been torn out, the elephants will not be returned to their previous spots. Dejphon Chansiri is devoid of power at Sheffield Wednesday and the club is to be the subject of a proper sales process.

That the news a football club entering administration has been so warmly received is telling and serves as a damning indictment of just how low things had sunk to in the Thai’s decade with the club. Barring something truly, truly remarkable, Chansiri will not return to a guiding hand on Wednesday or any other English football club. He leaves behind a club that needs piecing back together and a workforce exhausted. The analysis and obituaries on his reign can wait for now.

Because now, Sheffield Wednesday can move on. Administration is no good thing, expect when it might be. The uncertainty of the future is still there, but it has diverted from a different and miserable course. Those now in charge of rescuing the club’s immediate and longer-term fortunes today told us they have no plans for job cuts and with a fully re-engaged and generous fan base, there is confidence they can make this work. Talks with prospective buyers begin on Monday.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Workmen take out the seats spelling out Dejphon Chansiri's name in Hillsborough's North Stand (Image: Alex Miller)

What today does is draw a line and offer hope of a new dawn. And he gave it a good nudge at holding on. Even after HMRC delivered their intention of a winding-up order, prepared documents went unsigned and talks went on and on and on. You can’t fault the guy for not knowing when he was beaten. And then, sat waiting in a car park in a Hillsborough car park with BBC colleague Rob Staton came the ding of a WhatsApp. It was official.

As blue and white faded into black and gold, making the trip to matches at Hillsborough in recent weeks has been a chore. But the wander into the stadium this afternoon delivered cautious excitement and a tingle of possibility. A word or two with some friendly-faced employees was reassuring in that they felt reassured, the tears of initial shock and fear wiped away in place of hope.

That frisson of fear will still be there of course. These are uncertain times. But wandering up the stairs into the South Stand, sun shining on S6 while workers drilled away and removed the seating bearing his name was one of the privileges above privileges this job provides.

As supporters of rival clubs have climbed over themselves to point out on social media this afternoon, those eight letters will still be clearly visible tomorrow if by virtue of a deeper shade of blue. But it was a symbol of the nightmare easing on a workforce and community that deserves so much better. A more emotional moment, bar perhaps an Aden Flint knockdown, this fabulous job has yet to deliver.

Some came in from days off to muck in. There raised an exciting ‘can do’ spirit that had previously left the building. The prospect of adding several thousand covers to an expected attendance in 24 hours is a task beyond comprehension. Favours were called in from Thornbridge brewery and panicked calls were made. At the time of publication, the effort goes on. The Megastore was alive for the first time in months and some supporters punched the air with delight at the feeling of being able to support their club once again.

Because that’s the thing, isn’t it? This is their club. Your club. The club of those who have kept ploughing on behind the scenes and the club of those who so tirelessly pulled the black and gold together to say enough is enough. It’s the club of those who boycotted and yes, those who decided they couldn’t. It’s the club of old Wembley and Forest Green and everything in between. It’s not his and it never was.

Sheffield Wednesday is one of the two cultural institutions that has held a city together for a century and a half. And though things are still up in the air in so many ways, as of midday today it has half a chance of returning to what it should be.

There’s a long road still to walk here and things could get hairy. But on this, today, you did it. Onwards.

