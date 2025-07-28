Sheffield Wednesday news round-up as trial detailed & new setback

The latest Sheffield Wednesday news round-up as we edge closer to the start of the Championship season.

The Sheffield Wednesday squad is low on numbers and the club are looking at young players to bolster their options.

Former Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matthew Whittingham is currently on trial at the club, with Wednesday assessing whether they want to recruit him for the season ahead, The Star understands. The 20-year-old left Wolves this summer and is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

Wednesday have already recruited young players Cole McGhee, Harry Evers and Denny Oliver as players who will fit into their Under-21s squad, but they are looking at more who could also contribute to Andy Holsworth’s squad.

Whittingham has already featured for the blue and white, as he is believed to have featured in the U21s 2-0 loss to Derby over the weekend and the club will be deciding whether it is worth signing him up this summer.

Wednesday dealt Paterson blow

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson looked likely to re-sign for the club not too long ago but his future is set to take shape elsewhere with multiple clubs interested in the Scot, The Star’s Joe Crann exclusively revealed.

The sides eyeing up a move for the now free agent are League Two MK Dons and Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Oxford United.

Both sides have the advantage of being able to offer proper contract terms, with the Owls still embargoed due to financial issues under Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

Fan-favourite and popular figure in the dressing room at Hillsborough, Paterson looked likely to stay at S6 after training with the club over pre-season and was thought to be set to feature in Wednesday’s friendly against Mansfield Town over the weekend but was not included in the squad list released after the game.

And it is now unlikely that the Scottish international will re-sign with the club after MK Dons and Oxford United have made contact to try and get a deal done for the 30-year-old.

It’s another blow for the Owls faithful and the club, who have gone through a turbulent few months with last season’s squad decimated with player after player leaving the club.

Akin Famewo is one of the latest to confirm he’s moving on from Hillsborough, but Wednesday are still hopeful the massive presence of Barry Bannan will be able to re-sign and lead the side once again.

