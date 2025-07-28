Let us first apologise for committing to a column stating the bleedin’ obvious. Yes, yes, of course - ‘twas ever thus.

But this a big week for Sheffield Wednesday - and for any chances of altering the direction of a horrible, horrible summer.

The sound of bad news endlessly droning from Hillsborough in recent months has become white noise to many, from wage payment failures to transfer restrictions to player walkouts to managerial confusion to takeover frustration to stadium safety concern. And here we are again, at the end of the month, waiting for clarity on whether the drone sounds on.

We’re expecting communication this week on the fate of Hillsborough’s north stand and whether or not it’ll be open for business for the visit of Stoke City second game up. It’s in the hands of Sheffield City Council and we’re told that as things stand no ultimate decision has been made - and that a temporary closure is among the possible outcomes reached while Wednesday play catch up on work required.

Should the stand be ruled unsuitable for use even temporarily, it will serve as a hulking, physical embodiment of the state the club has found itself in, with the name of the man at the steering wheel of its decline so fittingly bearing down on proceedings in bold, white text.

Work is ongoing but closure of any type would open up fresh headaches on the rehousing of angry season ticket holders and would presumably serve to reduce the scope of vital matchday income - though if mooted spending boycotts are to be observed, you can’t help but wonder where the cost of servicing the stand might sit.

SAFETY CONCERNS: Shutting Hillsborough's North Stand would be yet another thing for Wednesday to contend with (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

And then comes payday. Employees of Sheffield Wednesday are anticipating the payment of their monthly salaries on Thursday and the first concern should be a human one, of ensuring individuals from changing room to ticket office can breathe easy on being able to fulfil their own financial obligations for the month. July brings a larger payment to Championship clubs for television broadcast, we’re told. Perhaps the Cadamarteri money is in. Perhaps there are other payments expected that could ease the burden or that circumstances have altered. Rather hopefully, perhaps this month it’s all ok. Let’s hope so for those directly involved.

From a football perspective the easing of financial issues are vitally important also. Wednesday are hamstrung by the EFL registration embargo it still sits under for a failure to fulfil financial obligations to other clubs and the club must pay its dues to be able to truly get going on any game-changing incoming transfer business - frees and loans only. To fail to pay its employees again would stick them under a fresh embargo and doubles-up the hurdles they must overcome to improve the squad with players commanding a certain wage. It would appear they’ve already missed out on the re-signing of Callum Paterson.

A failure to pay-up on time would also re-open the potential of players being able to hand in fresh notice periods.

The season is upon us. Whatever happens, the concern would be that Sheffield Wednesday will head into it under-resourced, undercooked and dizzy from a summer of unprecedented chaos. It feels ridiculous to have reached the stage that people being paid promptly for a month’s work would suggest something of a turnaround in fortunes, but - for now at least - here we are.

Those involved at the ground level both in the offices and on the training pitches have done so with great stoicism and commitment given the circumstances of the last few months. Wednesday have made a habit out of proving people wrong in the last few seasons.

This football club can’t continue to lurch from month to month side-stepping financial shambles. But it feels like this week is a big one on several levels; bob along beneath the surface or keep sinking. Armbands on, we go again.

