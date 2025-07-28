Sheffield Wednesday are looking set to lose out on a stay for Callum Paterson, who has offers elsewhere.

The Star reported recently that the Owls were hoping to try and get Paterson back to the club after his contract expired this summer, and it was then revealed that he had started training with them again.

The Scotland international was said to be taking part in a training game against Mansfield Town over the weekend, but wasn't in the side named by the club afterwards, and it may be that they've missed their chance.

Callum Paterson played an important role in the Sheffield Wednesday side that earned promotion from the Championship in 2023. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It's now understood that both MK Dons and Oxford United are making a push to try and land the 30-year-old's signature, with both having the advantage of being able to offer proper contract terms - unlike the embargoed Owls. It has previously been reported that Paterson, who became a popular figure during his time at Hillsborough, had been keen to remain with the club, however that is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Both the Dons and the U's are believed to have made contact in an attempt to try and do a deal for the versatile Scot, and at this point it's not 100% clear where he's going to end up. It's the latest blow for Wednesday after Akin Famewo confirmed his decision to move on from the club, while they are holding out hope that they can keep hold of captain, Barry Bannan.

Paterson was an important member of the squad that earned promotion to the Championship in such dramatic circumstances in 2023 and battled his way back into the reckoning of Danny Röhl last season to feature heavily in its second half. The popular 30-year-old joined from Cardiff City in 2020 and went on to make 186 appearances, scoring 31 goals and adding 15 assists along the way.

