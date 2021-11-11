Sheffield Wednesday news: Liam Palmer reveals pride after signing new contract
Liam palmer has spoken of his pride after signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.
The club announced on Thursday that boyhood Owls fan Palmer has agreed a deal that will keep him at Hillsborough until at least the summer of 2023.
The full back, who came through the ranks at Wednesday’s academy and is their most successful graduate in recent years, made his debut 11 years ago againt Bury and has gone on to make 319 appearances for the Owls.
Having got this business out of the way, Palmer is now focused solely on getting Wednesday back into the Championship.
“It’s another really happy day for me, as everyone knows I’ve been here a long time and it’s good to stay and kick on for a few more years and get back to where we should be,” he said.
“It’s great opportunity and I want to kick on and help get the job done this season.”
He added: “It seems a long time ago making my debut. From that time, you’re only ever looking at the next game and I know that’s a bit of a cliché. It’s always about the next game and trying to hit your goals and targets.
“It’s a massive honour to be here playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot especially to me being the longest serving player.”
Palmer is now one of the senior members of the team and says he is thriving in the opportunity to pass on his knowledge and experience to what is a fairly young squad.
He said: “It’s up to me to instill that pride every time you walk out of the tunnel for the young lads making their way, and they can see exactly what it means to myself and the ones who have been here a while that it’s a big honour.”
Palmer and his Wednesday team mates’ next test comes on Saturday when the Owls welcome Steve Evans’ Gillingham to Hillsborough, with Darren Moore’s side hoping to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10.