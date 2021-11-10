The centre-half last featured for the Owls in their 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City last month and is one of several defenders in the treatment room at current alongside the likes of Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson.

Iorfa was initially believed to have sustained a knock to his ankle.

But The Star has reason to believe Iorfa is suffering from a fresh but unconfirmed injury and that while an exact return date is not yet known, there are fears within the club it looks likely rule him out of action for several weeks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls boss Darren Moore told the media after Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash win over Harrogate Town that he expected to be able to offer an update on Iorfa’s condition later this week after conversations with the club’s medical team and Iorfa himself.

The news is a blow to Iorfa, who spent the second half of last season on the sidelines having ruptured his achilles tendon just before Christmas.

With Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson also out, Iorfa’s injury may well open up an opportunity for youngster Ciaran Brennan, who alongside fellow rookies David Agbontohoma and Jaden Brown impressed against Harrogate. Brennan is back training with the first team having returned from a loan stint with Notts County.

“He's the more experienced of the three,” Moore said on Brennan. “But all three of them, particularly with the magnitude of the game, they were really pleasing.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan is back in the Sheffield Wednesday ranks, while concerns over Dominic Iorfa's condition have increased.

“In the short term they're in training with us in the first team and he has to pit their wits against the first team. I'll take a look at them and if not we'll look at another loan at a more senior standard in terms of where they go. Ultimately we want them playing senior football. They're at that age now and tonight was perfect for them.