George Byers on form, injections and a 'frustrating' start to life at Sheffield Wednesday

The 25-year-old midfielder, who bagged his first Wednesday goal with a rare header in the Owls’ 4-0 win over Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening, admitted he has found the opening stages of his time with the club highly frustrating and described the scale of the treatment he received.

Byers hadn’t played since a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth in September having suffered with a hard-to-shake groin problem but got through 70 minutes alongside fellow returnee midfielder Massimo Luongo.

“The last few months have not been great,” he told reporters after his comeback performance. “It has been a frustrating period not being able to play.

“Obviously, you want to play every game and you don't want to be injured.

“Hopefully I have turned the corner now and I can stay fit for the rest of the season.

“I didn't expect to be out for as long as I was and I had to wait for it [the injury] to settle down.

“I had to have an injection to help the injury and that settled it down. It was then a case of getting my rehab done for a couple of weeks to get back in for training.”

In the Harrogate outing Byers put up good numbers, scoring once from three shots and pushing a passing accuracy of 83 per cent including 11 forward passes.

A technical ball-player, it is hoped the former Swansea City man is able to take some of the creative responsibility off Owls skipper Barry Bannan when he is able to fight back to full fitness.

But the emergence of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru since he has been out further crowds a congested battle for midfield minutes.

“The plan was always to get around 70 minutes,” he said. “I felt good in the game. It was probably the right time for me to come off. I really enjoyed it.

“In these games, you have always got to impress.

“The team has had a good couple of results in the league. A good win against Sunderland. The team is in a good run of form.