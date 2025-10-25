After months of scrap and exhaustive battle, the crowds flooded back to Hillsborough. The pre-match tingle was back and there was a buzz to the place. May it forever be that way.

On the pitch, Wednesday made a Horlicks of the first half and were tremendous in the second. Sean Fusire scored to put them back in it and from there, it was all Owls. Chances came and went - and they lost 2-1 after a lacklustre first 45. It’s become something of a theme; Wednesday fall behind and play their best stuff. And then they fall just short of the goodies.