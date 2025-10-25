After months of scrap and exhaustive battle, the crowds flooded back to Hillsborough. The pre-match tingle was back and there was a buzz to the place. May it forever be that way.
On the pitch, Wednesday made a Horlicks of the first half and were tremendous in the second. Sean Fusire scored to put them back in it and from there, it was all Owls. Chances came and went - and they lost 2-1 after a lacklustre first 45. It’s become something of a theme; Wednesday fall behind and play their best stuff. And then they fall just short of the goodies.
It wasn’t a day about the football in all honesty. But you’re due some ratings. So here they are.
1. Joe Lumley - 6
Perhaps too easily beaten from range for the second. Made a good solid save midway through the first half. A solid two-game jolly up in South Yorkshire. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
2. Sean Fusire - 7
Got up and at em, sought to make things happen, though his touch wasn't always on point. Other than that, got about it and always wanted the ball. Well-struck finish brought Wednesday back into it. | UGC
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Solid. Dealt with a couple of important duels nicely and contributed with steady delivery from the back. Burst forward to create a good chance for Cadamarteri. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Stepped in to make some good, well-timed interventions. Won more aerials than anyone on the pitch. Recovered to make up for his own dispossession but it quickly led to Max Lowe giving away the free-kick that Oxford scored their second from. | UGC