The latest news from Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls prepare to face Middlesbrough.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has been handed the responsibility of helping Scottish giants Rangers move on from what has been a dismal start to the season.

After winning just one of his first eight league games in charge at Ibrox, Rangers parted company with former boss Russell Martin and turned their focus towards appointing Rohl after the likes of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and former Australia international both reportedly rejected the opportunity to take charge. Rohl has already received the backing of Rangers legend Barry Ferguson as he embarks on life in the blue half of Glasgow - but was also warned he must secure quick wins if he is to win over the Ibrox faithful.

He told The Scotsman: “The club [Rangers] has got a lot of traditions and a lot of standards. He [Röhl] did speak about that. It was interesting to hear that. He's obviously looked into it before taking the job. Rangers fans like people who buy into the traditions of the club. I'm sure that's in his thought process. Hopefully we'll see these sorts of standards set in pretty quickly. But I’m like everybody else, I'll get right behind him.

“Whoever is the Rangers manager you want them to be successful and winning games. I'll get fully behind them like every Rangers fan will. He won't have a lot of time to work with the team. But I've looked a lot into him, he's got brilliant experience. He's been at Bayern Munich. He's been at [RB] Leipzig. He's been the German national team’s assistant manager, and he took the opportunity to become a manager a couple of years ago at Sheffield Wednesday and did pretty well there. I'm just looking forward to it and I hope he settles in and starts to get results. The way that he'll get everybody behind him, especially the fans, is by winning games of football. It's really that simple.”

New financial blow for Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Joe Lumley on an emergency loan. | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are facing another financial blow amid an ongoing threat over a winding-up order from HMRC.

The Owls already have an outstanding debt of around £1m and The Star understands the money owed to HMRC could be increased further by new payments that are centred around PAYE fees that carry a deadline of October 22. The news is the latest blow for Wednesday fans ahead of a tough-looking home clash against Championship promotion contenders Middlesbrough as their concern over the long-term future of their club continues to grow.

