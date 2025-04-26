Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 1,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans paraded through Hillsborough Park in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday fans’ protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri stepped up a notch as hundreds of supporters congregated on Hillsbrough Park and paraded to the ground urging the Chairman to ‘sell up’.

The parade began in Sheffield City Centre at the site of the old Adelphi hotel were The Wednesday FC was formed and made its way to Hillsborough for the main part of the march where it picked up the most numbers.

Speaking to the gathered crowd, Ian Bennett from the SWFC Supporters Trust, thanked supporters for coming out and said it “showed a loyalty that they [the club] don’t deserve.”

“The idea is to put pressure on [Chansiri] from all angles. We have tried through all authorities, we are trying with protests and thsi does nothig but help. All I can do is show appreciation. We are getting some pelters [at the Trust] and it’s not right. All we are is Wednesdayites. I can see a cross-section of everybody here, we have young ones, old ones, proper lads, lads who drink on Hillsborough Corner, corporate, we are all here and I appreciate that.”

Protesters marched through the park lighting yellow flares and made their way towards Hillsborough Stadium ahead of the match against Portsmouth which the Owls drew would draw 1-1 in their final home game of the season.

Supporters chanted in protest against Chansiri and many held up leaflets which stated ‘95% want you to sell’ in reference to a recent survey carried out by supporters groups.

Watch our video showing the scenes from Hillsborough Park on the final leg of the protest.