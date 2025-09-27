Watch Sheffield Wednesday fans gather to continue protest against Dejphon Chansiri after QPR match

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 27th Sep 2025, 20:07 BST
Sheffield Wednesday fans continued their protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri by gathering following the match against QPR

The picking up of another point by a young Sheffield Wednesday team didn’t prevent fans from continuing their protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

This week saw yet more embargoes added to the club as financial troubles continue to rock the club and there are concerns that some monthly salaries again may not be paid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Henrik Pedersen's Sheffield Wednesday admission despite being pleased with QPR performance

As has now become common during matches, the 10th minute saw an in-game protest with fans raising black and gold scarves - the colours that have been adopted by protestors - and chanting against Chansiri who, of course, was again absent from Hillsborough as has been the case for all of this season so far.

Sheffield Wednesday fans gather to protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri following the match against QPRplaceholder image
Sheffield Wednesday fans gather to protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri following the match against QPR | National World

MORE: 'I wasn't surprised...' - Praise for Sheffield Wednesday from QPR boss as young Owls grab another point

Following the match a number of supporters congregated underneath the South Stand at the ground, beside the players’ entrance to maintain their opposition to Chansiri and make clear their calls for the Thai businessman to sell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday followed up last week’s win away to Portsmouth by drawing 1-1 with QPR, with the visitors cancelling out Dominic Iorfa’s first half header with a penalty just a few minutes after the restart.

MORE: 'He will join Sheffield Wednesday' - New Owls arrival confirmed by EFL boss Tom Cleverley

Related topics:Dejphon Chansiri
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice