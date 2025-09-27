Watch Sheffield Wednesday fans gather to continue protest against Dejphon Chansiri after QPR match
The picking up of another point by a young Sheffield Wednesday team didn’t prevent fans from continuing their protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.
This week saw yet more embargoes added to the club as financial troubles continue to rock the club and there are concerns that some monthly salaries again may not be paid.
As has now become common during matches, the 10th minute saw an in-game protest with fans raising black and gold scarves - the colours that have been adopted by protestors - and chanting against Chansiri who, of course, was again absent from Hillsborough as has been the case for all of this season so far.
Following the match a number of supporters congregated underneath the South Stand at the ground, beside the players’ entrance to maintain their opposition to Chansiri and make clear their calls for the Thai businessman to sell.
Wednesday followed up last week’s win away to Portsmouth by drawing 1-1 with QPR, with the visitors cancelling out Dominic Iorfa’s first half header with a penalty just a few minutes after the restart.