Sheffield Wednesday news as Sunderland next manager claim made, 'small problems' and 'disappointed' verdict
There is no doubt Danny Rohl has made a massive impact since he was named as Sheffield Wednesday manager earlier this season. After a dismal start to the season as the highs of the League One play-off final win over Barnsley were quickly washed away, The Owls parted company with Xisco Munoz after his three-month reign was brought to an end following a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
Although Wednesday remain in the relegation zone with the final run-in now lying in wait, Rohl’s methods have given his side a fighting chance of remaining in the Championship. The work undertaken by the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach has not gone unnoticed by several other potential suitors and The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now claimed Rohl is under consideration at Sunderland as the Black Cats look for a permanent successor to former manager Michael Beale. However, the report also claimed Wednesday would be due a large compensation fee and suggests Rohl would have to work with a small coaching staff at the Stadium of Light.
Owls winger responds to Rohl’s ‘attitude’ comment
There was some surprise when Danny Rohl left Marvin Johnson out of the Sheffield Wednesday squad for Saturday’s visit to Queens Park Rangers. And there was further surprise when the Owls boss refused to speak about the winger in the aftermath of the win and seemed to hint the decision had come down to a question of fight and attitude.
Asked whether he had been absent in the capital because of injury, Röhl told BBC Sheffield: “We had some small problems but I will not speak about Marvin today. I will speak only about my team here, because this team here fights and has the right attitude.”
However, Johnson explained he was absent due to a small injury he sustained in recent weeks and stressed he was ‘always committed’ to the Owls cause.
Rangers boss makes blame claim after Wednesday loss
Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes has shouldered the blame for his side’s 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls made the trip to Loftus Road looking to end a run of four games without a win and hand a major boost to their bid to remain in the Championship by inflicting a defeat on a side sat on the brink of the relegation battle. That was exactly what Danny Rohl’s side managed to do as second-half goals from Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba gave them an invaluable three points and boosted hopes the Owls could extend their stay in the second tier beyond a solitary season.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Rangers boss Cifuentes said: "I'm very disappointed, especially with myself as well. I didn't prepare my team well enough for the kind of game I knew it would be. We were not good at all. I was very disappointed about the result and the game. A very disappointing game. We tried during the whole week to get the guys to understand it was a very difficult game, probably the most difficult of the season. It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were playing for their lives. Unfortunately, I was not good enough to convince my players that today needed this kind of intensity."
