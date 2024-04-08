A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for Norwich City - Danny Röhl could stick or twist

Sheffield Wednesday have a quick turnaround between games as they play host to Norwich City this weekend.

Owls boss, Danny Röhl, is left with a decision on whether to stick or twist on Tuesday night after Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers, but with just five games left to save the club’s Championship status he may be tempted to throw caution to the wind a little.

The only forced change is likely to be Ian Poveda after he limped off with a muscle injury on Saturday that could well rule him out for the rest of the season, but Röhl has to make a call about remaining with a 4-4-2 or switching to a back five once again - he’s also got to decide who is capable of starting two games in four days.

Here’s how Wednesday could line up come 7.45pm on Tuesday evening:

He's not put a foot wrong of late, and it'd be a shock to see him not start every single game that's left to play this season.

1. James Beadle - GK

Came in at right back against QPR and was really solid. His attributes make him very useful for Wednesday, he's the obvious option if they stick with a back four.

2. Dominic Iorfa - RB

Big Bambo put in a huge display at Loftus Road, doing a great job on Sinclair Armstrong. He came in for special praise from Röhl after the game, and it'd be a huge shock if he lost his place.

3. Bambo Diaby - CB

Ihiekwe put in another really tidy display last time out, and his leadership will come in handy for the final run-in. A big player in the heart of the defence.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

