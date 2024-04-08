Owls boss, Danny Röhl, is left with a decision on whether to stick or twist on Tuesday night after Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers, but with just five games left to save the club’s Championship status he may be tempted to throw caution to the wind a little.

The only forced change is likely to be Ian Poveda after he limped off with a muscle injury on Saturday that could well rule him out for the rest of the season, but Röhl has to make a call about remaining with a 4-4-2 or switching to a back five once again - he’s also got to decide who is capable of starting two games in four days.