The latest Sheffield Wednesday news and Danny Röhl has a ‘frank’ meeting with the squad and some clarity over the wages saga hanging over the club.

The Wednesday boss has returned to Middlewood Road after a delay due to uncertainty over his future at the club and held a meeting with the players, Alex Miller of The Star exclusively revealed.

There have been question marks throughout the summer over Röhl’s position as manager but having not been able to find a way out of the club, it appears as though he is now back and ready to get started with pre-season training two weeks after the rest of the squad returned.

The rest of the German manager’s staff have already exited Hillsborough, with Henrik Pedersen renewing his deal as assistant coach amid talk of him becoming Röhl’s successor, though these new developments leave the prospect of that happening in doubt.

The Star had already reported that many of the squad were unhappy with the idea of the manager returning after pushing for a move away, and this meeting was aimed at clearing the air. A ‘frank exchange of views’ was aired in the meeting, which included players, staff and one observing senior club figure.

Some player wages have been paid but not all

The Star understands that some in the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room have had their unpaid wages wettled, but some have not.

Correspondence from the club confirmed that money from a transfer fee would mean all payments owed to staff and players at the club would be paid immediately. But it has not been revealed which transfer they are referring to.

Anthony Musaba recently completed his move to Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig, but that fee is not likely to cover all the payments owed. And Djeidi Gassama’s move to Rangers is back on and thought to be completed soon, along with Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri’s trasnfer to Manchester City.

As some players are still waiting to be played, it would suggest that these transfer fees have not been received yet.

The club are currently in the middle of a financial crisis with several embargoes handed out to the club due to this ongoing situation, including a three-window transfer limitation and three separate EFL registration embargoes.

A number of players have exercised options to tender a 15-day notice period in their contracts due to repeated late payments and it has not been confirmed whether these latest settled payments result in those notice periods being null and void.