Danny Röhl held a frank meeting with Sheffield Wednesday players on the day of his delayed return to duty at Middlewood Road, The Star understands.

The German coach, who expressed his desire to leave Wednesday to club officials as far back as April and was not present for the first two weeks of the Owls’ turbulent pre-season preparations, returned to take training on Monday despite having held talks designed to negotiate the terms his Hillsborough exit in recent weeks.

News of Röhl’s shock return was revealed by BBC Sheffield and came after the renewal of Henrik Pedersen’s contract as assistant coach. With the rest of Röhl’s backroom staff having already left the club, it was widely understood that Pedersen was a likely candidate to take over in the Owls dugout once the terms of his departure were agreed - though the latest developments bring that ascension plan into doubt.

Danny Rohl is still employed as head coach of Sheffield Wednesday but not for much longer. He has long been rumoured to be high on Leicester's hitlist but he is drifting (Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

In what has been a fiercely uncertain summer, The Star reported a resistance from within the Wednesday changing room as to the idea of Röhl’s unexpected return and it is now understood that the Owls boss held a meeting with players on Monday that sought to clear the air.

The meeting is believed to have been undertaken between players, staff and one observing senior club figure and while the finer details of what was discussed are not immediately clear, it’s understood that a frank exchange of views was aired. Röhl is under contract until 2027 and is expected to take training this morning.

The Owls are back at Middlewood Road after a week’s programme at St George’s Park in which they played out a behind-closed-doors run-out against a Manchester City under-23s side. Jamal Lowe, Jarvis Thornton and Olaf Kobacki scored the goals in a 3-2 win, it’s understood. Further friendlies are not yet confirmed, though it’s expected Wednesday will welcome Mansfield Town for a behind-closed-doors game at Hillsborough on July 26.

