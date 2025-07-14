The debts owed to some players have been settled by Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands - though the wait goes on for others.

The Owls are in the clutches of financial problems that have plunged them into crisis territory, with a number of players understood to have exercised options to effectively tender a 15-day notice on their contracts in the wake of repeat late wage payments. It’s understood that some of those debts have been settled - though it remains unconfirmed whether that would render their notice null in void.

The Star is led to believe it had been suggested to players that monies owed to them would be settled in full today (Monday) and as the wait went on this afternoon, correspondence from the club confirmed they were waiting for the payment of an incoming transfer fee before the payments could be satisfied. Full payment of the transfer fee would settle all salaries owed to staff and players with payments made immediately, it was said.

It is not immediately clear which transfer the club were referring to - Anthony Musaba completed a move to Turkish Süper Lig club Samsunspor over the weekend, though his fee is not likely to cover all payments owed as suggested. The delayed switch of Djeidi Gassama to Rangers is expected to complete if it has not already done so and the move of youngster Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri to Manchester City is believed to be of a similar status.

With some players still waiting on their wages, it could suggest the expected transfer payment has not yet been received by Wednesday.

It is believed that a number of senior players have handed in their notice to the club and while details of the process around how and whether or not individuals can walk away from their contracts is unclear, The Star understands that correspondence has suggested Wednesday will likely look to exercise their right to appeal should players look to push through with an option to enact a contract termination. Should any process reach that stage, it’s believed the cases in question would then be heard by an EFL appeals committee and would likely be drawn out over a number of weeks.

Wednesday’s financial wrangle extends beyond the late payment of players. The club are currently operating under the terms of three separate EFL registration embargoes and a three-window transfer limitation, each of which have been appealed against. Alongside the late payment of players, these sanctions are in place for overdue payments to HMRC and to other clubs for historic transfer dealings. It’s understood that at least some non-football staff at the club are still awaiting the full payment of their June salaries.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has too been charged by the EFL for a failure to fulfil financial obligations. The Thai has been the subject of widespread protest for his continued handling of the club and is believed to be looking to sell.

