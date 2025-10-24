New administrators of Sheffield Wednesday have spoken to encourage a re-opening of the floodgates of supporter spending after taking over control of the club from Dejphon Chansiri.

A majority of the fan base has boycotted the purchase of retail and merchandise from the club for the last months, the scope of which has extended to the purchase of matchday tickets. Gates have subsequently dropped dramatically this season, with the club believed to have been deprived of a six-figure loss on expected revenue per home matchday. In response to a near-complete withdrawal of funding by Chansiri himself, the subsequent boycotts were seen by organisers, principally the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, as a regrettable but necessary action to assist in his ultimate removal as owner.

With a greatly weakened financial position and rising pressure from creditors the club is now in administration, with business recovery specialists Begbies Traynor having been called in to oversee the running of the club going forward. The intervening running of the club, as well as the overseeing of its sales process, will be led by joint-administrators Julian Pitts and Paul Stanley along with Kris Wigfield, a Wednesday fan and season ticket holder.

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial position a cause for concern

The Owls’ current financial position is a cause for concern but the administrators are confident of its ability to cover its day-to-day costs - if supporters return to matches and spending habits. Following the mass sit-out of their clash with Middlesbrough, The Star understands that in light of administration status, The SWST is expected to reverse its stance on supporter boycotts and will encourage fans to back the club financially once again.

It is stressed that all income received from matchday, retail and merchandise takings will be taken to support the running of the club including staff wages. No revenue will be taken by Chansiri or the new administration, whose fees will be satisfied in the ultimate sale of the club along with sums owed to other creditors.

‘Supporters are the backbone of any club’

Wigfield said: “The joint administrators have taken over the running of the club with immediate effect to protect the interests of creditors, and to ensure Sheffield Wednesday can continue operating while we seek a new owner as swiftly as possible.

“Like many football clubs, it has been trading at a significant loss for several years, with those losses historically funded by the former owner Mr Chansiri, who was no longer willing to provide that financial support. While the recent fan boycott has not directly caused the insolvency, it has increased financial pressure on the club. As a result, the owner has chosen to place the club into administration.”

“Supporters are the backbone of any football club. The money they spend at the gate and in the ground is vital. I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1984 and know first-hand the passion of this fanbase. Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints. Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs. This will help stabilise the club while we secure a suitable buyer.”

Owls skipper Barry Bannan takes a corner infront of a deserted Kop | Steve Ellis

Administration means Wednesday are highly likely to land a 12-point deduction with pre-existing disciplinary proceedings with the EFL still ongoing.

What is the immediate focus at Sheffield Wednesday?

The immediate focus is on restoring Wednesday as a more viable business proposition, both operationally and for prospective buyers. Had Chansiri been more decisive and had opted to move to put the club in administration earlier, fan revenue from their midweek game against Middlesbrough would have gone some way to satisfying October’s workforce salary commitments. The visit of Oxford United on Saturday serves as a first opportunity for supporters to pack out the stands once more.

Stanley said: “There should be no interruption to the fixture schedule and we are in close contact with the EFL to ensure that the effects of this administration on the employees, supporters, the community and the players are minimised as far as possible.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive, historic club with a loyal fan base in a city that lives and breathes football. If more fans return to Hillsborough, the club can cover its day-to-day costs and move towards a viable sale to a new ownership capable of restoring long-term stability. With the right ownership structure, we are confident that the club has a bright future and will meet all EFL regulatory obligations.”

He added: “Our immediate priority is to ensure that we are able to operate as normal for the next home fixture against Oxford United on Saturday. In the coming weeks, we will work closely with the staff, the Supporters Trust and the wider community to ensure that the club is placed in the hands of a suitably-qualified and well-financed new owner.”