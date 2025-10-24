Sheffield Wednesday administration live news: what it means, points deduction and exclusive updates
Sheffield Wednesday have officially been placed into administration for the first time in their rich and colourful 158-year history.
The club filed for administration on Friday morning and official confirmation arrived shortly after 12pm.
Owner Dejphon Chansiri has relinquished control of the club after more than a decade at the helm following a financial crisis that has plagued the Owls for months.
As a result, Wednesday are expected to be given an automatic 12-point deduction, meaning they are now increasingly likely to be relegated League One this season. The club is currently bottom of the Championship after just one win in their opening 11 games this season.
Chansiri remains Wednesday’s owner in name, but the appointed administrators are now tasked with overseeing the running of the club.
Supporters flocking to the Megastore
Wednesdayites have descended on the Owls Megastore in the last few hours following the news that the club has been placed into administration.
Supporters are buying shirts and tickets after going through a period of boycotting merchandise and refusing to buy tickets in an effort to starve Dejphon Chansiri of cash.
Administrator maps out immediate plans
Joint administrator Paul Stanley has outlined the immediate plans administrators have for the club after the Owls were put into administration earlier today.
Stanley told Wednesday’s club website: “Our immediate priority is to ensure that we are able to operate as normal for the next home fixture against Oxford United on Saturday.
“In the coming weeks, we will work closely with the staff, the Supporters Trust and the wider community to ensure that the club is placed in the hands of a suitably-qualified and well-financed new owner.”
Wednesday and Hillsborough can be sold as a package
After it was confirmed that Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - also entered administration earlier today, it means the stadium can be sold alongside the club as a collective package.
Pedersen relishing seeing fans back at Hillsborough again
The prospect of supporters coming streaming back into Hillsborough excites Henrik Pedersen.
He said: "I think it was one of the first things that came to all of us. To have a full Hillsborough again... wow. Wow. It will be amazing! We are really, really looking forward tomorrow to have this experience together again."
Pedersen on a conversation with one of the administrators
Henrik Pedersen has offered a bit of insight into the conversation that took place between the staff and one of the administrators, saying: “He spoke to all of us; he spoke to the all the players, all the staff, all the coaches, to everyone. They will do all what they can to make sure everyone can keep their jobs and stay in the club and everyone will get their money on time.
“They will do all what they can to bring us in safe hands.”
More from Pedersen
Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen is now hoping the club can look forward to a brighter future, saying: “There is, of course, a hope and belief now for the future. It couldn’t continue as it was.
“There is a hope now that there is a new owner with a lot of money!”
Pedersen: 'It couldn't continue'
Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is hosting his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Oxford United.
On the club going into administration, he has said: "How it was, it couldn't continue. What this club deserves, and what the fans deserve, are the fundamentals to reach the level that we want in the future for this club.
"I am looking forward to the future."
Joint administrator: Wednesday have been trading 'at a significant loss for several years'
Kris Wigfield, one is one of the appointed administrators at Hillsborough, has confirmed Dejphon Chansiri has “chosen to place the club and stadium company into administration”.
He told Wednesday’s club website: “The joint administrators have taken over the running of the club with immediate effect to protect the interests of creditors, and to ensure Sheffield Wednesday can continue operating while we seek a new owner as swiftly as possible.
“Like many football clubs, it has been trading at a significant loss for several years, with those losses historically funded by the former owner Mr Chansiri.
“Due to increased financial pressure on the club, the owner has chosen to place the club and the stadium company into administration which will enable us to market the club and the stadium as a whole, which is great news for supporters of the club.”
Collymore: Wednesday entering administration 'a disgrace'
Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest star Stan Collymore has said that it is “a disgrace” that a club of Wednesday’s size now finds itself in administration.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “A disgrace that a club of the size and stature of Sheffield Wednesday have gone into administration.
“We're supposed to be living through the golden era of football where there's supposed to be enough money to go around, where the rule makers endure clubs are protected from rogue owners and the incredible pyramid, unique pyramid flourishes for all.
“Sending best wishes to the staff, players and supporters of one of England's finest clubs, let's hope new ownership takes over in double quick time.”
Wednesday Supporters' Trust issue statement
The Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has issued a statement in reaction to the club entering administration, saying “today marks one of the most bittersweet days in our club’s proud 158-year history”.
EFL confirm 12-point deduction
The EFL has confirmed Wednesday, as a result of being put into administration, have been given a 12-point deduction.
The statement said: “The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint Administrators to both the Club and also the company which owns Hillsborough.
“Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with Regulations agreed by all Clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.
“The EFL will now engage in discussions with the Administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the Club and their local community.
“The Championship League table will be updated with immediate effect.”
Chansiri seats being removed from the North Stand
The ‘CHANSIRI’ seating from the North Stand at Hillsborough is already being removed.
Wednesday enter administration - what does it mean?
Wednesday have officially been placed into administration. Confirmation arrived around half an hour ago after the club filed for administration earlier this morning.
Following the threat of a winding-up order from HMRC, it is understood Chansiri was left with no choice but to instruct administrators to take on the running and management of the club.
It means Chansiri, by name, still owns the Owls, but he is no longer in charge of the day-to-day running at Hillsborough.
As punishment for entering administration, Wednesday will almost certainly be handed a 12-point deduction as per EFL rules.