Sheffield Wednesday have placed on record their thanks for the level of support they have received in the past week.

Sheffield Wednesday have said they are “blown away” by the support the club has received since it went into administration last week.

The Owls went into administration last Friday for the first time in their 158-year history after Dejphon Chansiri relinquished his control of the club amid the threat of a winding-up petition being issued by HMRC.

Although the Owls’ venture into administration triggered a 12-point deduction, leaving them on -6 and now 16 points from safety, it has improved the atmosphere and mood around the whole club following months of financial chaos towards the end of Chansiri’s reign.

More than 27,000 people were in attendance for last Saturday’s clash with Oxford United at Hillsborough, before Wednesdayites flocked to S6 again on Wednesday morning for an open training session. The Owls Megastore has also raked in valuable funds to ensure all of October’s wages were paid a day early, with staff receiving their salaries on Thursday.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, Wednesday, one week on from going into administration, have issued a statement, outlining their gratitude and appreciation for what has happened over the past week.

The statement issued on the club website said: “One week on, and once again we are blown away by the unbelievable backing of this unique Wednesday family.

Wednesdayites flocked to Hillsborough for the open training session on Wednesday. | Steve Ellis

“In addition to the huge uplift in spend on match tickets, merchandise and kiosk catering - which helped enable all October salaries to be satisfied a day ahead of schedule - our magnificent fanbase has shot to the next level.

“In a fantastic gesture on Thursday, the SWFC Supporters Trust donated £20,000 to aid the day-to-day administration of the club. Then on the same evening, popular forum Owlstalk set a target of £10,000 in fan donations to ensure the squad benefit from overnight hotel facilities ahead of the Blackburn game on Saturday 6 December.

“Incredibly, that target was smashed in just 54 minutes, underlining the groundswell of support from the blue and white masses.

“Everyone at Hillsborough is overwhelmed by your generosity and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Owls set Norwich target

In an attempt to try and fill Hillsborough for next Wednesday night’s Championship clash with Norwich City, the Owls, on Monday, confirmed they had slashed ticket prices, meaning adults can secure their seat on the Kop for just £20.

“Speaking of targets, we are on course for another bumper crowd when Norwich visit S6 next Wednesday,” the statement continued. “A little under 7,000 home tickets remain and we make no secret of the desire to completely sell out!

“In tandem with revenue, this is an opportunity to showcase a rocking Hillsborough under the lights to prospective new owners. Let’s show the football world exactly what it means to be a Wednesdayite!

“Ticket prices have been slashed, full details are below, together with the Pie and Pint offer for £7.50 between 6:00pm and 6:45pm.

“Let’s make it a night to remember – and together, we rebuild.”