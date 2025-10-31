Sheffield Wednesday be desperate to put the brakes on their four-game losing run when they face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Owls, despite all the positivity that has been generated on the back of the Dejphon Chansiri era coming to an end and the club going into administration last week, fell to a fourth successive defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

After finding themselves 2-0 down at the break, Wednesday rallied in the second half and pulled a goal back via Sean Fusire’s first of his senior career. The Owls dominated proceedings from that moment onwards but failed to find a second goal that would have earned them a fully merited point.

Ahead of their trip to the Midlands, here is how we think the Owls will line up against Ryan Mason’s side: