Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to clinch their first Championship win of the season when Middlesbrough visit Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a mass boycott planned, it would be typical of Sheffield Wednesday to familiarise themselves with the forgotten feeling a home win can create.

Wednesdayites are being urged to stay away from Hillsborough on Wednesday night for the visit of Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough in a move organised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game live on Sky Sports, the trust, in a statement earlier this month, outlined why they felt the visit of Rob Edwards’ side was the perfect opportunity for Owls supporters to send a clear message to Chansiri amid his ongoing mismanagement of the club.

A statement said: “The Middlesbrough game is a prime opportunity to communicate to Chansiri via national media that we will not continue to fund our own decline. Your empty seat will speak louder than a thousand words.”

Based on how Wednesday’s home record has unfolded in 2025, you dare say those who choose to stay away won’t miss much. The Owls have won just two matches on their own patch this calendar year, beating Derby County on New Year’s Day and Middlesbrough on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls’ 2-1 triumph over Boro in their penultimate home game of last season marked the last time the visiting team to Hillsborough has walked away from a league game empty-handed. Leeds United also walked away from S6 in August after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, but the game had finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, meaning the contest has gone down in the record books as a draw.

Wednesday have struggled at Hillsborough in 2025

Wednesday’s home form this calendar year has been nothing short of diabolical; they have amassed just 11 points from a possible 48 in the Championship. They are also without a clean sheet in S6 since Christmas.

The aforementioned victory over Middlesbrough, which was clinched via a second half comeback inspired by goals from Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba, who both left Hillsborough during the summer’s mass exodus, was only just over a month out from the beginning of the most chaotic period in Wednesday’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the exception of the youngsters’ penalty shootout triumph over Leeds, which was played in front of a crowd of just under 8,000 people, Wednesdayites have had absolutely nothing to shout about at Hillsborough since.

Middlesbrough will travel down to South Yorkshire on Wednesday night optimistic of capitalising on the Owls’ collective woes and their Hillsborough struggles after producing a statement performance against Ipswich Town on Friday night.

However, it would be typical of Wednesday if they were to spring a surprise when you least expect it.