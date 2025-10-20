Barry Bannan is continuing to provide a beacon of light in the darkest of times for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite all the chaos and uncertainty that has been generated at Hillsborough over the last few months, one thing has remained constant: Barry Bannan is still Sheffield Wednesday’s main man.

After agreeing to sign a new deal on reduced terms to stay at the club during the summer, Bannan, despite Wednesday’s collective struggles, has started the season strongly, producing the type of performances that become customary of him over the last ten years.

In addition to being shortlisted for September’s Championship Player of the Month award, the Scot, who will turn 36 in a few weeks time, has also contributed two goals and two assists in Wednesday’s opening ten Championship matches this term, meaning he has had a direct hand in 44.4 per cent of the Owls’ nine league goals so far this season.

Although he did not add to his collection of goals and assists in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley, it was his dart into the right channel of the penalty area that allowed him to turn and pick out Sean Fusire to shoot, hit the post and give Jamal Lowe the chance to gobble up the rebound and offer Wednesday a ray of hope in their pursuit of a comeback.

Bannan ended the game by producing three key passes - a tally that only Max Lowe could match out of the other 21 starters on the pitch.

As a result, the Wednesday captain has now created 27 chances in the Championship this season, meaning he has fashioned more openings than any other player in the division. Sorba Thomas of Stoke City his closest competitor in that particular area of expertise, creating 25 chances so far this term.

Barry Bannan has created more chances than anyone in the Championship this season. | Steve Ellis.

Looking at chances created from open play in isolation, Bannan, alongside Thomas and West Bromwich Albion ace Isaac Price, has registered 15 - a tally nobody nobody can claim to have bettered.

Bannan’s role has been tweaked

Having been playing with a slight knee issue of late, it makes Bannan’s contributions all the more impressive. Additionally, his role has been tweaked by Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen in recent weeks, resulting in him playing slightly deeper and forming a new-look midfield partnership with Yan Valery.

Pedersen said of Bannan earlier this month: “Barry has less running now, but when we win the ball we have been very vertical and Barry has been important with this, using overloads around the ball.

“With creating overloads and with Barry's left foot, he has been important in playing this forward pass. For our set pieces he has big responsibility and delivers on a big, big level here.”

In terms of the quality of the chances Bannan has created, they have carried an xA (expected assists) weight of 2.9, a figure that can only be bettered Ryan Manning of Southampton (3.07) and Hull City ace Ryan Giles (3), meaning Wednesday have failed to fully capitalise on his expert creativity.

Although Wednesday’s off-field situation is currently of more importance than matters on the pitch, there is no turning a blind eye to the level of quality and importance Bannan continues to deliver.