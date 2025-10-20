Sheffield Wednesday conceded from yet another set piece in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and Sheffield Wednesday conceding from a set piece.

After Sonny Carey had pounced on Ethan Horvath’s mistake to put Charlton Athletic in front at The Valley on Saturday afternoon, the home side doubled their lead just before half-time when James Bree’s dangerous free-kick delivery found the head of Reece Burke.

The former Luton Town defender’s header put clear daylight between the Addicks and the Owls heading into the break, leaving Henrik Pedersen’s men with a mountain to climb in their bid to stretch their unbeaten run away from home to four matches.

Although Wednesday’s record of one win in ten matches in the Championship this season comes as little surprise to anybody amid the worsening off-field situation, Pedersen will refuse to accept that as an excuse for the Owls’ vulnerability at set pieces.

Burke’s header marked the eighth goal Wednesday have conceded from a dead ball situation in the league so far this term, meaning they have conceded more set piece goals than anyone else in the division. It is a long-term issue the Owls are still struggling to get to the root cause of.

Conceding eight times from set pieces in the Championship so far this term, it is hardly surprising that Wednesday, as per data specialists Opta, have conceded more shots (62) than any other team in the division from such scenarios as well. Those 62 shots have carried an xG (expected goals) weight of 6.79.

The importance of set pieces is only growing

With the Owls leaking more goals (22) than any other team in the Championship so far this term, they have to become tighter when dealing with set piece situations. As per Opta, 78 goals have been scored via set pieces in the Championship this season, meaning they have made up 26.5 per cent of the 294 goals that have been plundered in the second tier since the start of the campaign.

With their importance only growing, Wednesday must find a way to deal with them. And following the recent departure of Andy Parslow, who was the Owls’ specialist set piece coach, the onus is now on Pete Shuttleworth, who joined the club in September, to help set piece analyst Ben King try and get to the bottom of this long-term issue, with Pedersen also confirming the players will be involved in the conversations geared up in the hope of finding a solution.

Pedersen said: “Pete will come to help Ben in this case, but we have also integrated the players. We have a clear idea, you bring the players’ experience and then we will find a way.

“It is important we find a really clear way for what we are doing. It has been important and we have trained really well on this in the last days.

“For set pieces it is so important you don’t take everything away from the players and you integrate. All teams are different, one may like this, but before Andy left I said we should integrate the players in decisions and solutions for how we defend.

“We have had some really good conversations from this and Pete is such an important part of it.”

With Wednesday’s next two opponents, Middlesbrough and Oxford United, getting a fair amount of joy out of set pieces so far this season, scoring ten goals from them between them, the Owls will have to be wary of the threat they will carry from them when they visit Hillsborough on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.