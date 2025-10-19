A look at the Championship table remains a tough one for fans on both sides of the Steel City divide - though it makes slightly softer reading for supporters of Sheffield United.

The Blades beat Watford to record their first Bramall Lane win of the campaign and leapfrog Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference as the crisis-plagued Owls narrowly lost despite a spirited second half scrap at Charlton Athletic. The defeat drops Wednesday to the foot of the division for the first time this season.

Wednesday have received admiration from onlookers for their efforts throughout these early stages of a campaign that has seen them go about their business under-resourced, underprepared and largely unpaid amid hugely difficult circumstances around the club.

A tally of six points could have been swollen were it not for the fine margins of late missed chances at Wrexham and a last-gasp Birmingham City equaliser. Many onlookers will have felt they deserved something from their second half rally at The Valley. Given the circumstances they’re dealing with, the view of many pundits is one of admirable sympathy.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen expressed pride in the attitude shown by his players in not giving in having fallen 2-0 behind - but also a frustration that his side have often played some of their best football when trailing.

Sheffield Wednesday battled but left Charlton Athletic empty-handed. | James Fearn/Getty Images

“We do not have to be 2-0 down to get to this, we can have it from the beginning, we have to think bigger about ourselves and then we can do more,” he said. “First half was an equal game, we gave them a little present for the first goal and then we concede shortly before the second half.

“I am proud of the boys in how we are working. To be 2-0 down and show this togetherness, to show this culture, to keep going and working, it is good. We had 60 per cent of the ball today, high expected goals, all the data is going in the right direction. As I said to the boys; head up, chest up, rest now and then we will have to be ready for Wednesday evening and a new big game.”

A southern-based reporter suggested that while the second half effort was all well and good, Wednesday had fallen to the bottom of the division. Asked whether that was difficult for him to compute, Pedersen replied sharply: “No. This is not.. look, we have a bigger perspective for it.

“We know it is a difficult situation and how the boys are working, how they played in this second half, it gives us all confidence and courage that we can get points. We can compete with many teams in the Championship and this is what we take from this today. But we need to be more brave from the first to the last minute, not only when we are 2-0 down.”

