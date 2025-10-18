Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a second away win of the season when they visit Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Owls, who are understood to be close to being issued with a winding-up order by HMRC, were beaten 5-0 by table-toppers Coventry City at Hillsborough last time out, meaning they will be keen to get that out of their system as quickly as possible.

Wednesday, though, have been much better on the road this season, taking five points from their first four away games, featuring a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park last month.

Just like every away game in the Championship, Charlton are poised to offer the Owls a stern test. They have adapted well to life back in the second tier after five seasons in League One.

With that in mind, The Star has picked out three Charlton players Wednesday will have to keep a close eye on this weekend.

James Bree

Despite being a seasoned right-back, Bree, who joined the Addicks on loan from Championship counterparts Southampton on transfer deadline day, has quickly made a name for himself at The Valley at the other end of the pitch.

Tasked with playing high up on the right flank by Addicks boss Nathan Jones, Bree has made a really encouraging start to his Charlton career in the attacking department, contributing two goals and two assists in his first five appearances for the club.

The former Barnsley man, 27, was instrumental in helping Charlton secure their second home win of the season in their last outing at The Valley, scoring and providing an assist in a 3-0 triumph over Blackburn Rovers. He also produced four key passes, highlighting his level of threat from the right flank.

Sonny Carey

Fellow summer signing Carey has also made a good start to his Charlton career, cementing himself as a key fixture in their midfield. The 24-year-old, who is renowned for his creativity, has scored two goals for the club so far, scoring in each of the Addicks’ last two home games.

The former Blackpool man, who won Charlton’s Player of the Month award for September, has impressed supporters since his arrival at the club in June, making the step-up to the Championship with minimal fuss.

He is capable of keeping proceedings neat and tidy in midfield, proving an intelligent passer of the ball. He is also capable of shooting from distance, highlighted when he fired home a brilliant effort in the aforementioned win over Blackburn.

Sonny Carey has made a bright start to his Charlton Athletic career. | Getty Images

Tyreece Campbell

Although Campbell is yet to get off the mark this season, he has been a regular source of creativity and energy for the Addicks. The 22-year-old, who is capable of playing out wide or through the middle, has a touch of magic about himself that can make life difficult for opposing defences.

He is quick, athletic and capable of producing a trick or two, meaning Wednesday will have to keep a close eye on him, almost certainly from the Addicks’ left flank, which is often is natural habitat.

The only downside to Campbell’s profile is that he often lacks that clinical final touch, meaning that is an area he needs to continue working on. However, his blistering pace and ability to put defenders on the back foot means that he must be monitored closely.