Sheffield Wednesday could lose another key member of staff in the near future, with their Head of Medical, Antonio Quintela, becoming a Premier League target.

The Owls recently lost set piece coach, Andy Parslow, who left the club citing the need to put his family first in what are continuing ‘difficult circumstances’ at Hillsborough, and there have been further concerns about potential exits amid the ongoing financial chaos under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Due to the repeat payday failures, it's understood that Parslow was able to leave with immediate effect.

Now, according to sources, The Star understands that Quintela could potentially be on the move as well, with at least one top-flight club believed to be interested in trying to bring him on board after the best part of a decade with the club.

Antonio Quintela could leave Sheffield Wednesday

The Portuguese physiotherapist has been with the Owls since 2017 when he was brought on board by Carlos Carvalhal, and has been huge part of things while working with all of the managers that followed. He’s also highly regarded amongst the playing staff.

It’s understood that his future in South Yorkshire is now uncertain amid the interest from elsewhere, and there will of course be further worries about other members of staff considering the fact that they’ve not been paid on time in five of the last seven months.

Henrik Pedersen has managed to bring in some new staff recently, with Craig Mudd, Pete Shuttleworth and Darryl Flahavan all coming on board, but should Quintela leave then it would mean another key position would need to be filled. He’s also one of the longest-serving members of the club’s backroom staff.