Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, wasn’t seen in the Owls’ training gallery ahead of their trip to Charlton Athletic.

The Owls skipper has been practically ever-present for Wednesday this season, with the 35-year-old having only missed one of their 12 games across all competitions. He’s been praised for his efforts on the pitch as well as his professionalism off it, and it would be seen as a real blow for Henrik Pedersen if he was to be unavailable.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Owls boss did confirm that they’ve been managing their midfield maestro due to a knee niggle, but the good news is that he appears to be in a good place to take his place in the starting XI at the Valley come Saturday afternoon. As long as Thursday’s training session didn’t leave any lasting effects.

Barry Bannan injury latest

“Last week Barry had an individual program, because of his knee,” he told The Star. “This week he was also on a reduced one, a lot of individual work. But today (Thursday) he trained normally with us. Let’s see for tomorrow’s reaction.

“The other guys had a day off yesterday (Wednesday), but he was in on a reduced session so that we could see today’s reaction - and there wasn’t one. Let’s see what happens tomorrow, but I hope he’ll be back full-time now.”

Wednesday have a whole host of injury concerns heading into this weekend’s game, though the plus side is that none of them are fresh ones to the senior players. Rio Shipston is facing around six weeks out due to a muscle problem, while Jarvis Thornton picked up a knock playing for the U21s and may only return next week.