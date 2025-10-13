Sheffield Wednesday’s deepening problems create a difficult first assignment for the Independent Football Regulator.

Following David Kogan’s appointment as the chairman of the Independent Football Regulator, football’s new watchdog is one step closer to mobilising and looking into the mounting issues at Sheffield Wednesday.

With Dejphon Chansiri refusing to sell the club at a fair market price, the incoming regulator could offer the ray of light Wednesday and their supporters are longing for at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

Financial issues have plagued Wednesday in recent months, so much so players have not had their wages paid on time in five of the last seven months, non-football staff have had to turn to family members to help them pay their bills and the club currently finds itself under six live embargoes for breaches of EFL rules.

With Chansiri seemingly in no hurry to let go, the regulator could be Wednesday’s saving grace. The key word in all of it, though, is ‘could’.

Until it is fully operational, nobody knows exactly how it is going to work. Will it be able to wave a magic wand and make Chansiri disappear in the blink of an eye? No chance.

If Chansiri has taught us anything during his ten-year stint as Wednesday owner, it’s that he will not go down without a fight. He is a proud individual that will challenge the regulator every step of the way if he has to.

Wednesday are in desperate need of help

For the regulator, though, Wednesday provides a perfect case for them to hit the ground running and make their mark. Kogan has described the Owls’ struggles as a “significant problem”, admitting the new body could force Chansiri to sell.

After Morecambe were successfully saved in August, no club in England is currently in a worse state than Wednesday. If they were a hospital patient, the machines keeping them alive would have been switched off by now.

As a result of the worsening situation at Hillsborough, the regulator will need to be seen to come down hard on Chansiri to make its purpose worthwhile. Failure to tackle this particular case successfully will lead to questions being asked of its ability to tackle football’s most pressing and challenging issues.

Chansiri is currently overseeing the darkest period in Wednesday’s history, certainly off the pitch, and the regulator ought to be sniffing blood.

Once fully operational, Kogan and his top team will have no choice but to make sorting out Wednesday’s problems their first priority. Failure to do so will raise justified questions about why the regulator has been introduced.

Dejphon Chansiri is under mounting pressure at Sheffield Wednesday. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Of course, it would have been easier for the regulator to be introduced at a juncture where none of the country’s club were in such distress. Wednesday’s current predicament means it will be under immense pressure to make its mark on day one.

However, nobody can currently offer any guarantee it will have the impact Wednesday’s supporters need it to. Nobody knows how it will all unfold.

All Wednesdayites can do is hope and pray it applies as much pressure on Chansiri as possible and bring this nightmare to an end sooner rather than later.