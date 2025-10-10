Sheffield Wednesday expect to be able to pay the money owed to its workforce in full in the coming days, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In correspondence seen by The Star, players, staff and non-football employees were told on Friday informing them that the club expects to be able to pay the remainder of their September wages no later than Tuesday. With their scheduled payday having been September 30, senior playing staff have not yet been paid at all, while backroom staff and non-football employees are understood to have received just £1,000 of their expected payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many staff are understood to have taken the club up on an ‘emergency fund’ process that allowed them to access additional funds where required. Assurance of payment comes in the week The Star revealed a growing number of employees have chosen to unionise, with a formal collective grievance expected to be launched.

This week also saw coach Andy Parslow resign from his role as set piece specialist, citing the need to put his family first amid the ‘difficult circumstances’ in which Wednesday employees are having to work in.

The news comes after internal staff told colleagues any information would be passed on as soon as it was available to them and will come as a relief to employees who were anxious as to where the payment could be expected given the pervious lack of knowledge around potential income for the club. Previous late payments have been satisfied thanks to Premier League solidarity payments and incoming transfer fees - beyond matchday income that has been significantly reduced by fan boycotts, any source of funds for payment this month is as of yet unknown.

The successful of payment is expected to release Wednesday from one of its EFL breaches listed on the Embargo Reporting Service. The club will remain under embargo unless the other five - ranging from monies owed to HMRC to transfer fees outstanding to other clubs - are also satisfied. The payment of staff is understood to have been a first priority and as things stand, it is not currently expected that all other outstanding debts will be settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a passionate statement released on Thursday, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything in its power, industrially and legally, to ensure these workers get their wages. Dejphon Chansiri has millions at his disposal, these workers do not – his behaviour is disgusting. He needs to pay his staff and sell this well-loved club and community asset to a buyer who can run it properly as a matter of urgency.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday first teamers to feature in mid-break match