Some Sheffield Wednesday first team figures will be prepped for the Championship battles ahead by stepping out in this weekend’s under-21 match with Wigan Athletic.

The Owls’ small squad have faced the early season struggles head-on to earn six points from their nine league outings so far. Limited rotation options left Henrik Pedersen having to name an unchanged side for the weekend’s heavy defeat to table-topping Coventry City despite a gruelling week that saw positive results against QPR and at Birmingham City.

With a glut of fixtures coming, Pedersen has spoken about the need to prepare some of those who have not played many minutes for the opportunity of being thrown back into the side. That will take place in training but also by exposing them to match action. The international break and the Middlewood Road match with Wigan offers that opportunity.

Pedersen told The Star: “For the senior players who have played the most, we had individual conversations to see what would be the most perfect plan for them to be the fittest they can be on Monday. It is from the mental side, from the physical side, from everything.

“We will have a young, hungry, big training group. Monday will be an offensive day, Tuesday and Wednesday will be more defensive and physical days where we will work on all our basic principles in how we want to press and do better at this, how we want to be better when we win the ball to play a quicker transition.

“A few of the guys will play in the under-21s on Saturday so they can get back to playing 90 minutes. There will be a lot of individual planning and also in the team planning.”