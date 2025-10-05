'I am sure' - Henrik Pedersen gives verdict on flashpoint between Sheffield Wednesday duo vs Coventry
Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen played down fears of a rift between Barry Bannan and Charlie McNeill during the second half of Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Coventry City at Hillsborough.
The Owls duo exchanged words with Wednesday 4-0 down at the time, resulting in teammates having to stand between them in an effort to try and keep the peace. Bannan appeared to be furious with McNeill, who had come off the bench to replace Bailey Cadamarteri with 65 minutes played, for not listening to what he was trying to tell him.
Additionally, emotions are continuing to run high within the squad amid the ongoing delay in them receiving their September wages. Last Tuesday’s non-payment marked the fifth time in the last seven months that Wednesday’s senior players have not been paid on time.
MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday owner and chairman Milan Mandaric passes away after 'short illness'
However, Pedersen played down any fears of Bannan and McNeill’s altercation being anything serious, admitting he was confident it was about nothing more than trying to help the team improve.
What Pedersen said
“The boys are very strong together and they have been through all this,” Pedersen told The Star. “But they expect a lot from each other, I know this because they are like this every day on the training pitch and I see it on the pitch for the game.
“I am sure that if there was something between them it was about something to make the team better. It is always about making things better for the team. I don't see it as something big.”
MORE: I stormed the Sheffield Wednesday pitch in protest against Dejphon Chansiri - and didn't want to be there
Saturday’s 5-0 mauling at the hands of Championship table-toppers Coventry marked Wednesday’s biggest defeat of the campaign so far, meaning they will be determined to get back on track when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic after the October international break.
The trip to the capital will mark the beginning of another three-game week for Wednesday, with Middlesbrough and Oxford United both scheduled to visit Hillsborough after the tussle with Nathan Jones’ side.