Former Sheffield Wednesday owner and chairman, Milan Mandaric, has passed away after a ‘short illness’ it has been confirmed.

Mandaric bought the Owls in 2010 and agreed to settle all of the club’s debts, and was at the helm for the famous promotion season of 2012 before eventually selling the club to Dejphon Chansiri in 2015. He also spent time in the same position at both Portsmouth and Leicester City, and not long back spoke of a desire to step back into football once again.

Sadly, however, he will not get that chance, after his family announced his death late on Saturday evening.

Milan Mandaric has passed away

“The family of Milan Mandaric are deeply saddened to announce his passing earlier today in a Belgrade hospital following a short illness,” a statement shared this evening read. “Milan will be fondly remembered as chairman and owner of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK along with a number of US and European clubs.

“His love for football was only surpassed by that for his family; he will be sadly missed by his two daughters and three grandchildren. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Meanwhile, the club were quick to send their own condolences, saying on social media, “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former owner and chairman Milan Mandarić. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

