Sheffield Wednesday’s financial crisis, against all the odds, has offered a glimpse into what will be hopefully be a bright and prosperous future for the football club.

If it wasn't for Sheffield Wednesday's ongoing financial crisis, Ernie Weaver would most probably still be a complete unknown to the vast majority of Owls supporters.

As a result of the off-field situation that has plagued Wednesday since the end of last season, Weaver, alongside other youngsters, has been fast-tracked into the first-team at Hillsborough, tasked with stepping up in the absence of an adequate number of seniors.

Asking any teenager to step up in an environment that is far from harmonious is an almighty risk. The gulf between youth and senior football is already big enough without having to account for the choppy waters Wednesday are currently navigating.

Weaver, though, has embraced his opportunity. Just eight games into his senior career and already he has established himself as a firm fans’ favourite.

After signing his first professional deal with Wednesday in July, following a successful two-year scholarship at Hillsborough, Weaver could not have possibly imagined just how quickly his senior career would take off. Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City marked his third successive Championship start and his sixth start of the season across all competitions.

Ahead of locking horns with the Championship’s current leading goalscorers, Coventry City, at Hillsborough on Saturday, Weaver has established himself as a key fixture in Henrik Pedersen’s plans. He is now one of the first names on the teamsheet and is developing a solid rapport with seasoned defenders Dominic Iorfa and Max Lowe.

Since being awarded his first Championship start against Portsmouth at Fratton Park last month, Wednesday’s defensive record has improved, conceding just three goals in their last three games in comparison to the seven they sieved in the previous three matches.

And it goes without saying that Weaver’s graduation to Pedersen’s first-choice line-up has had a lot to do with it. Starting each of the last three games in the heart of the back-three, flanked by Iorfa to his right and Lowe to his left, the teenager has quickly adjusted to the cut and thrust nature of Championship football.

Weaver is leading by example

Not only is he prepared to chuck himself in front of every ball like his life depends on it, just as he did when he charged down Demarai Gray’s goalbound shot in the closing stages at St Andrew’s on Tuesday evening and celebrated it like a goal, as Wednesday tried so desperately hard to preserve their 2-1 advantage, but he is also portraying himself as a naturally born leader.

He is constantly pointing, advising and talking to his teammates. It is not the sort of leadership you expect from a 19-year-old who had never played a game of senior football prior to the start of this season.

As well as offering a sense of leadership and a degree of calm at the back, Weaver is also neat and tidy in possession, offering the sort of ball-playing expertise that centre-backs are encouraged to produce nowadays.

As a result, Weaver’s place in Wednesday’s first-choice defence, albeit with a limited number of options available, is suddenly set in stone. Between them, Weaver, Iorfa and Lowe have formed a backline that is composed and well-balanced.

Iorfa, for example, has looked more assured with Weaver by his side, and the Wednesday No.6 hailed his new defensive partner after the draw with QPR at Hillsborough last Saturday.

“He has been really good, to be fair” Iorfa told Wednesday’s YouTube channel. “He has slotted in really well and I think you can see from his performances on the pitch he deserved his chance.

“He played in the cup games and did really well. He hasn’t looked out of place. He has done really well.”

He most definitely hasn’t looked out of place. In fact, if you weren’t aware of Weaver’s inexperience at this level prior to the start of this season, you would be forgiven for thinking he had been doing the job for years.

Naturally, following the sales of Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba during the summer, Wednesdayites will already be fearful of the prospect of Weaver being sold in January if Chansiri is still at the helm, amid the need to get funds through the door.

However, this is already shaping up to be a success story Wednesday and Weaver, who epitomised the sort of character and spirit the Owls need this season with his reaction to his block to deny Gray on Tuesday night, can be proud of.