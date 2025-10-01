Max Lowe breaks Sheffield Wednesday squad silence on 'frustrating' financial situation
Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe has described the ongoing off-field crisis at Hillsborough as “frustrating” for players and fans alike.
Wednesday’s players were informed on Monday they would not be receiving their September salaries on time, while non-football staff received a part-payment of £1,000 of their salaries. The Owls’ players have not been paid on time in five of the last seven months.
Despite that, Henrik Pedersen’s troops produced a fantastic performance that so nearly saw them end Birmingham City’s 28-game unbeaten league run at home on Tuesday night, only for Demarai Gray to smash home a dramatic leveller for the home side in the 99th minute and earn them a 2-2 draw.
As gut-wrenching as the conclusion was for Wednesday, their performance was another reminder of the determination and the spirit of Pedersen’s squad. And although Lowe has acknowledged the off-field situation is far from ideal, he is encouraged by the unity being created by the players and the supporters.
Lowe speaks out on off-field frustrations
Speaking to Wednesday’s YouTube channel, Lowe said: "We are just trying to do what we can on the pitch; we can't affect the stuff on the outside. We know the current situation is frustrating for the fans and players.
"But we are staying together, and the fans again tonight were first class. It makes it easier for us to go out and put a performance in when they're turning up like they do every week.”
Continuing to laud the fans, Lowe added: "It's special. The fans have been first class since the day I signed. I think a lot of the lads will say the same.
"They have always backed us even when we have lost at home; we go around the pitch and applaud them because they have stayed until the end.
"Tonight was a special occasion with everything that went off yesterday. I just want to personally say thank you, as well as all the lads do. We know what they're [the fans] going through, and we're just trying to give our all on the pitch."