Sheffield Wednesday were seconds away from recording a second successive Championship away win at Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Max Lowe hailed the fighting spirit and togetherness of his teammates following Tuesday night’s gut-wrenching 2-2 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

A little over 24 hours after discovering they would not receive their September salaries on time, Wednesday’s players produced a performance that so nearly saw them become the first visiting team to win a league fixture at St Andrew’s since April 2024.

However, Demarai Gray broke Wednesday hearts, crashing in a 99th-minute equaliser to earn the Blues a point. Wednesday had earlier flipped the game on its head via goals from Jamal Lowe and substitute George Brown after falling behind to Jay Stansfield’s early opener.

But despite the late sucker punch, defender Lowe, who produced another accomplished showing at the back for the Owls, looked to the positives, insisting Wednesday are moving in the right direction.

Lowe praises Wednesday’s fighting spirit

"I'll be honest, we're devastated," Lowe told Wednesday’s YouTube channel. "We put so much into the game.

"But I think with the current circumstances, it's a point on the board, and we're delighted with that. It's another point in the right direction.

“We can take the positives from the game. There is a real togetherness; I think everyone watching us can see that. We are playing like a proper team now.

“We didn't have the best of pre-seasons, but I can see we are working in the right direction. Henrik [Pedersen] has been class with us, Baz [Barry Bannan] and Palms [Liam Palmer] have led from the front, and the young lads are doing really well."

Despite heading into every game as underdogs this season as a result of the ongoing off-field crisis, the heart and character Wednesday are consistently showing, in Lowe’s opinion, will stand the Owls in good stead.

Hailing the character his teammates are continuing to show, Lowe added: "We know that is what we're going to have to do every game; no game is going to be easy in this league. You can tell from the starters, the young lads coming on, everyone knows their roles and there is a real togetherness.

"We're leaving everything out there and then it's next man up. As long as we do that every week, we'll be fine."