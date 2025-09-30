Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, heaped praise on his Owls players on Tuesday night after their draw away at Birmingham City.

The Owls conceded an equaliser at the death as Demarai Gray fired home to break Wednesday hearts. Jamal Lowe had got the Owls level in the first half after Jay Stansfield’s opener, and then substitute, George Brown, thought that he’d got the winner as he prodded home to make it 2-1.

Pedersen’s players were a credit to themselves on a day when so many of them have once again gone unpaid amid the continued circus that is Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership, and to draw in such a way felt cruel. For their manager, though, he had nothing but positive things to say about his troops, speaking specifically about their ability to focus on the task at hand despite everything going off behind the scenes.

Sheffield Wednesday showed character vs Birmingham City

Speaking after the game, he said, “To bring a team performance like we did today has shown mentality, it’s shown character, and it shows from their hearts what this group is built from. I’m so proud of such a performance in a situation like this…

“Their minds, up until 10 or 12 minutes ago, have been on this game and this performance. And this is what’s special about this group - they can put everything away and use their focus on what they can control, and do as well as they can in each training and each game. Again today they showed everything from the bottom of their hearts to bring a good performance.”

Wednesday are now three games unbeaten in the Championship, winning one and drawing two, and will be hoping to make it four in a row without defeat when they play host to Coventry City this coming Saturday.

