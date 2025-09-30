A controversial 99th-minute equaliser cost Sheffield Wednesday three points at Birmingham City on Tuesday evening, with Owls boss Henrik Pedersen expressing his enormous pride at his side’s performance.

The officials had gathered eight minutes of added time in a second half loaded with stoppages as Wednesday in particular cramped up in an intense occasion. Substitute George Brown had nudged the Owls into a 2-1 lead after Jamal Lowe’s earlier equaliser before Demarai Gray spun one into the net from the crossbar beyond the allotted stoppage time.

Pedersen spoke of mixed emotions for himself and his team post-match, and detailed a feeling of surprise that referee Matt Donohue had found so much time.

“I was a little bit surprised there were so many minutes,” Pedersen said. “But what can we do? We can only control what we can control. It was a shame we couldn’t (hold on) because the boys invested to much to keep it, but I think it was fair enough in the big picture that it was a draw.”

Wednesday resembled the walking wounded late on in the clash and were seconds away from claiming a second consecutive away win their efforts surely deserved. Birmingham dominated the match stats but the Owls were competitive throughout despite clearly showing the signs of fatigue after a rapid turnaround from Saturday’s hard-earned draw at home to QPR.

Owls players were once again informed they would not be paid promptly for their month’s efforts for September and despite that showed outstanding battle and togetherness to go three unbeaten. The Danish coach took great pride in their performance - a feeling reflected within the group.

“First of all they are very, very, very tired,” he continued. “But they are second disappointed, but happy disappointed. We have to remember where we are coming from. That we can sit in the dressing room after the game away in Birmingham and be a little bit disappointed, we are far on with this group.

“It could also have been a very windy evening if you think about the bigger picture here. That we can compete away at Birmingham, it tells me about my team’s character, from the 16 year old boys to Barry Bannan. There is a togetherness, a discipline. We have a good group and we have to be proud of them.”