Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing financial crisis was once again a big talking point on national radio on Tuesday.

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has expressed his concerns about the worsening financial situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

For the fifth time in the last seven months, Wednesday’s senior players have not been paid on time, being informed on Monday they would not receive their September salaries on payday. Non-football staff are understood to have only received a part-payment of £1,000 of their September salaries.

As a result of the deepening financial crisis, Owls manager Henrik Pedersen has made it clear that he does not want to receive any of his wages until every other member of staff is given what they are owed.

Despite all of the off-field turmoil, Wednesday have shown signs of life on the pitch recently, taking four points from their last two matches. Heaping praise on the players for the way they have performed of late amid the nature of what is happening in the background, McCoist is worried about just how badly morale must be inside Hillsborough.

What McCoist said on Wednesday’s woes

“I think it’s remarkable the way they are going on,” McCoist said on talkSPORT. “It was a point at the weekend against QPR.

“I don’t care what anybody says, morale must seriously be getting affected. When we had Barry [Bannan] on [on talkSPORT] the week before last, and what a servant he has been, by the way, incidentally. He has been absolutely fantastic at that football club.

“You just worry about the playing staff and ordinary staff not getting paid. You tend to worry more about the staff in and around the ground because footballers, generally speaking, will survive, whether they go to another club or whatever may happen.

“But it is the people in the environment around the club, the day-to-day staff, and morale at that place must be [puffs his cheeks]... dear me.

“Something has got to give.”

McCoist added: “What do you do? How do you force him out? Is boycotting the games the answer? I don’t know.

“The fans are absolutely entitled, 100 per cent, to do what they feel’s right. But does it help the club long-term, or is it a short-term view to try and get the owner out?”