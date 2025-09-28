Harry Amass is making a very quick impression on his Sheffield Wednesday teammates after arriving from Manchester United.

Just three games into his Sheffield Wednesday career and it is already fair to say Harry Amass is making his presence felt at Hillsborough.

After playing a starring role in the Owls’ 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park last weekend, he played a key role once again in helping Wednesday secure their first home point of the season against QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday.

After Owls boss Henrik Pedersen made the decision to name an unchanged starting XI for the second game running, Amass continued at left wing-back, meaning he was responsible for offering an attacking threat and defensive cover down Wednesday’s left flank.

Once again offering glimpses of his exciting technical ability, the 18-year-old, who joined the club on loan from Manchester United earlier this month, often showed for the ball and was prepared to take risks when he received it.

After having 44 touches of the ball, boasting an 85 per cent passing accuracy, winning four fouls and winning five of his eight ground duels, it marked another impressive performance from the teenager, who is quickly becoming a fans’ favourite on this side of the Pennines.

Amass lauded by Owls teammates

Posting on his Instagram page after the game, Amass said: “We keep building, thank you to the fans as always.”

Amass’ post prompted some replies from his teammates back at Old Trafford and his new teammates at Hillsborough.

Among his current colleagues to leave a comment was Jamal Lowe, who stepped off the bench in the second half against QPR. His three-word message simply said: “Thank you, Carrington,” making a reference to United’s training base and their willingness to let him join the Owls on loan.

Amass, who was allowed to join Wednesday on deadline day after United agreed to cover all the finances involved in the deal, also commanded praise from Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan, who posted: “Very, very good. You gonna be a player, the boy,” along with a clapping emoji.