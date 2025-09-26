What Pete Shuttleworth has been brought in at Sheffield Wednesday to do alongside Henrik Pedersen
The 46-year-old officially joined the Owls’ staff on Wednesday, coming on board after leaving Wycombe Wanderers recently following the departure of manager, Mike Dodds. It meant that Shuttleworth was able to make the switch to Hillsborough as a free agent.
He joins not long after Craig Mudd made the move from Manchester City, and will allow Pedersen to delegate a bit more now that there are more bodies through the door to help him try and take Wednesday forward. With Shuttleworth in particular, he’s hoping that his ability to be a ‘number nerd’ can be useful.
Why Henrik Pedersen wanted Pete Shuttleworth
"First of all, he's a great human, a strong human and a good personality," the Dane explained. “From the football side, he's really good to see the game. He's come from the analyst side, so he's good for the analysis part, but he's really good to see the game in the game. So he will be a big active force through the games, but also in the daily work with our analysts. And then, of course, on the pitch.
"I think he will be strong for us in many parts. He is a number nerd. He likes to put numbers on the performance so we can use the data to be more effective in the different phases of the game. He has a great experience from English football, from the Championship. And he knows the league very well. "He knows our team really well and he will suit the way we want to play really well, the way we want to lead, the way we want to be together and perform together at Sheffield Wednesday. I think he will fit in really well.”
While Mudd and Shuttleworth have joined the club, Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke will remain part of the first team coaching setup at Middlewood Road. The hope, now, is that a goalkeeper coach can come in to join them - hopefully before the end of the week.
