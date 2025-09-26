Henrik Pedersen has explained why he wanted to get Pete Shuttleworth on board as one of his coaches at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old officially joined the Owls’ staff on Wednesday, coming on board after leaving Wycombe Wanderers recently following the departure of manager, Mike Dodds. It meant that Shuttleworth was able to make the switch to Hillsborough as a free agent.

He joins not long after Craig Mudd made the move from Manchester City, and will allow Pedersen to delegate a bit more now that there are more bodies through the door to help him try and take Wednesday forward. With Shuttleworth in particular, he’s hoping that his ability to be a ‘number nerd’ can be useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Henrik Pedersen wanted Pete Shuttleworth

Down to work 🦉 pic.twitter.com/Lo8tYYvyvW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 25, 2025

"First of all, he's a great human, a strong human and a good personality," the Dane explained. “From the football side, he's really good to see the game. He's come from the analyst side, so he's good for the analysis part, but he's really good to see the game in the game. So he will be a big active force through the games, but also in the daily work with our analysts. And then, of course, on the pitch.

"I think he will be strong for us in many parts. He is a number nerd. He likes to put numbers on the performance so we can use the data to be more effective in the different phases of the game. He has a great experience from English football, from the Championship. And he knows the league very well. "He knows our team really well and he will suit the way we want to play really well, the way we want to lead, the way we want to be together and perform together at Sheffield Wednesday. I think he will fit in really well.”

While Mudd and Shuttleworth have joined the club, Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke will remain part of the first team coaching setup at Middlewood Road. The hope, now, is that a goalkeeper coach can come in to join them - hopefully before the end of the week.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join