Sheffield Wednesday need to try and replicate the fighting spirit they have shown away from home at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are the only set of fans in the EFL who are yet to have seen their team score a league goal at home this season.

The Owls’ opening three Championship home games of the 2025/26 campaign have all ended in defeat, losing 3-0 to Stoke City, 2-0 to Swansea City and most recently 3-0 to Bristol City.

If you also choose to factor in the Owls’ two home matches in the Carabao Cup, then Wednesdayites have only been able to celebrate one goal in their first five visits to Hillsborough this season - and even that was an own-goal. To say it has been tough viewing is an understatement.

In fact, Wednesday’s home form throughout 2025 has been underwhelming to say the least. The Owls have registered just two home wins across all competitions this year, the most recent of which was a 2-1 triumph over Middlesbrough on Easter Monday back in April.

However, buoyed by their first Championship win of the season last time out - a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park - Wednesday will be hoping to give their supporters something to shout about at home for the first time in a while this weekend.

Saturday’s visit of in-form QPR promises to be another stern test for Henrik Pedersen and his players, just as every Championship assignment is, but the Owls will be hopeful of building on their excellent showing on the South Coast last weekend. It was a performance filled with the sort of grit, desire and determination Wednesday are going to have to rely on this season amid the ongoing off-field situation.

A home win would lift morale among the fans to a certain extent

With owner Dejphon Chansiri showing no signs of budging in the immediate future, the onus is on Pedersen and his players to try and lift spirits among a fan base that has suffered for more than a quarter of a century.

Of course, nothing would make Wednesday supporters happier than seeing the back of the Thai owner, who is approaching another crunch period in his Wednesday tenure with September’s payday looming and a significant chunk of the £7.3million loan against Hillsborough due, but an upturn in results on home soil would at least send supporters home happy on a Saturday evening.

The mood inside Hillsborough so far this season has been sombre and deflating, which is absolutely no surprise given the chaos that continues to unfold off the pitch. However, there is still an obvious thirst for Wednesday to get points on the board at home and give their supporters something to celebrate.

Having failed to score in each of their opening three home league games this season, Saturday’s visit of QPR is the ideal time for Wednesday to bring that run to an end. The Owls have not lost their opening four home games of a league campaign since the 1999/00 season, and we all know how that campaign ended.

Earning just two home wins this calendar year, one of which was on New Year’s Day, is a stark reminder of just how underwhelming Wednesday’s home form has been in 2025. They are also without a clean sheet in S6 since last December.

A tally of ten points from a possible 42 on home soil this year is a dismal return. The Owls’ S6 struggles in the second half of last season proved to be a massive contributor to falling short of the play-offs.

While there are no expectations on Wednesday and their depleted squad this season, their spirited performance at Leicester City on the opening day of the campaign, their second half showing at Wrexham, which saw them come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, and their recent victory at Portsmouth has highlighted there is plenty of fighting spirit within this group of players.

They need to try and find a way to unleash those particular strengths at Hillsborough and translate them into a rare home win. It’s the very least the supporters deserve.