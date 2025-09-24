Henrik Pedersen has explained how he helps to keep the mood up at Sheffield Wednesday despite the off-field issues - and how he might look to outside help.

The Dane has quite the job on his hands this season as he looks to try and steet Wednesday away from the Championship’s drop zone, and they were all given a huge boost over the weekend as they secured a 2-0 win over Portsmouth to get their 2025/26 campaign kickstarted.

But it’s not been an easy period, with results going against them and an inability to bolster the side to offer strength in depth or cover for injuries, and Pedersen says that there have been ways that he’s been trying to keep morale up in the bad times. He was also asked about the potential of using a psychologist, or somebody similar, in order to bring an extra benefit - and he admits that it’s something that he’s looked into.

Sheffield Wednesday’s mentality battle

“First of all there’s the energy that we bring every day,” he told The Star. “That’s a basic thing. But it’s also about the perspective that you give to any game… Is everything fantastic when we’re winning, is everything not good when we lose? It’s about looking behind the result, I think that’s very important. And then you can see the progression that you have.

“And then there’s a lot of individual conversations. Because sometimes things are easier to speak to individuals about, because players can also have a lot of thoughts - unsure, or scared… I have also spoken about more people about possibly getting somebody in from the outside to help to support, and that’s also something that I’m considering right now.”

Wednesday have benefitted from psychologists in the past, with Darren Moore bringing in Tom Bates as the Owls overcome the odds to secure promotion out of League One, and if a similar figure can aid this year’s survival push then it’s certainly something that many would like to see happen.

