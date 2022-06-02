Wednesday do require some fresh legs, and it would be nice to get in some players with the potential to improve and potentially build up a resale value, but that doesn’t mean they should sign kids and kids alone.

Over the last two windows Darren Moore has dipped into both ends of the age spectrum, he signed five players aged 22 or under, as well as signing four who were 30+ - it feels like that’s the way things need to go this summer as well.

As things stand currently, Wednesday only have Lee Gregory, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer over the age of 30, so even though some youthful exuberance is required for the upcoming campaign, it would also be remiss of Moore to forget the role that experience could play in their promotion push.

With the Owls linked with players such as Michael Smith (30) and Jayden Stockley (28), some fans have stated that they want to see the club going for younger players, but surely they’re going to need a bit of both?

Also, things have changed in terms of a footballer’s age anyway…

Players are playing at a better standard for longer these days, so it’s no longer a case of hitting 30 and being days from the scrapheap. Wednesday are going to need guys who know how to win promotion – and you can’t always find that in players that people consider to be ‘young’.

Sheffield Wednesday's team could look different once again next season as they bring new players in.

It also, I think, depends on the positions – with experience being more key in some than others. But I do think that Moore will look once again at both ends of the age spectrum when it comes to snapping up players over the summer, and he’ll be desperate to try and land people who won’t have the same sort of injury troubles that plagued the 2021/22 campaign.

Should Wednesday be looking at young, hungry footballers who want to make a name for themselves? Absolutely. But does that mean you cast aside those who are closer to 30? Not for me.