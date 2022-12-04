News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday name ‘floated’ with regard to transfer to Scottish side Hearts

Reports in Scotland have linked versatile Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson with a move north of the border.

By Alex Miller
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 4:08pm

A report by Football Scotland suggests the 28-year-old is of interest to Hearts, who have ‘floated’ his name as a potential addition as time edges towards the winter transfer window.

It is made clear in the report that no approach has yet been made to Wednesday however and it remains unclear whether the Owls would entertain any January interest.

Hide Ad
Read More
Update on Sheffield Wednesday January transfer activity underway as rumours roll...
DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday gets past Louie Sibley of Derby during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Paterson is out of contract at the end of the season and it is suggested it could well be that the Edinburgh side wait out the situation in an attempt to sign Paterson on a free transfer.

The mooted move would see Paterson return to the club where he played 162 times across five seasons at the outset of his career.

Hide Ad

The Scotland international has been something of a peripheral figure for the Owls this season, making only one League One start since mid-August. Now into his third season at Hillsborough, he is one of the longer-serving Wednesday players and has played for the club 109 times, scoring 18 goals and claiming seven assists.

MORE: Clubless, four clubs since, out in Malaysia: What happened to Garry Monk’s 13 Sheffield Wednesday signings

Hide Ad

Paterson has played in just about every outfield position for Wednesday and featured off the bench in the weekend’s goalless draw at Derby County as a striker.

The Owls are currently two men down in the striker department with Lee Gregory and Josh Windass having missed out on Saturday – though both are expected to return to contention soon.

Callum PatersonEdinburghLeague One