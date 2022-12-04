A report by Football Scotland suggests the 28-year-old is of interest to Hearts, who have ‘floated’ his name as a potential addition as time edges towards the winter transfer window.

It is made clear in the report that no approach has yet been made to Wednesday however and it remains unclear whether the Owls would entertain any January interest.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday gets past Louie Sibley of Derby during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Paterson is out of contract at the end of the season and it is suggested it could well be that the Edinburgh side wait out the situation in an attempt to sign Paterson on a free transfer.

The mooted move would see Paterson return to the club where he played 162 times across five seasons at the outset of his career.

The Scotland international has been something of a peripheral figure for the Owls this season, making only one League One start since mid-August. Now into his third season at Hillsborough, he is one of the longer-serving Wednesday players and has played for the club 109 times, scoring 18 goals and claiming seven assists.

Paterson has played in just about every outfield position for Wednesday and featured off the bench in the weekend’s goalless draw at Derby County as a striker.