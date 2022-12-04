Sheffield Wednesday name ‘floated’ with regard to transfer to Scottish side Hearts
Reports in Scotland have linked versatile Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson with a move north of the border.
A report by Football Scotland suggests the 28-year-old is of interest to Hearts, who have ‘floated’ his name as a potential addition as time edges towards the winter transfer window.
It is made clear in the report that no approach has yet been made to Wednesday however and it remains unclear whether the Owls would entertain any January interest.
Paterson is out of contract at the end of the season and it is suggested it could well be that the Edinburgh side wait out the situation in an attempt to sign Paterson on a free transfer.
The mooted move would see Paterson return to the club where he played 162 times across five seasons at the outset of his career.
The Scotland international has been something of a peripheral figure for the Owls this season, making only one League One start since mid-August. Now into his third season at Hillsborough, he is one of the longer-serving Wednesday players and has played for the club 109 times, scoring 18 goals and claiming seven assists.
Paterson has played in just about every outfield position for Wednesday and featured off the bench in the weekend’s goalless draw at Derby County as a striker.
The Owls are currently two men down in the striker department with Lee Gregory and Josh Windass having missed out on Saturday – though both are expected to return to contention soon.