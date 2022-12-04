2. Connor Wickham

His third and least successful loan stint with Wednesday came in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign and returned two goals in 13 as he battled injury. He returned to injury nightmare at parent club Crystal Palace and later signed for Preston North End on a free transfer but has his stint cut short as fitness issues reared their head again. MK Dons was next, in the final strait of last season. He's now in League One with Forest Green Rovers, where he has eight in 18.

Photo: Dan Mullan