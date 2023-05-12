Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, called the Owls’ play-off collapse ‘unacceptable’, and spoke of his anger at the third goal in particular.

Darren Moore was angry at Sheffield Wednesday's performance against Peterborough United.

Wednesday fell apart against Peterborough United as they were beaten 4-0 in the first leg of their semifinal, leaving them needing a miracle if they’re to get anywhere close to reaching Wembley.

Fans were understandably angry on the back of the defeat, booing off the team at the final whistle and there were chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ directed at the players as they left the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the fury after the game, Moore said he got it.

“It’s understandable,” he told The Star. “Because the emotions are where they are. I can’t put that game into words now, because as a manager you’re disappointed as well. I need time to reflect on the game – the result wasn’t good enough and it was a difficult night for us… It was unacceptable.”

While the second half performance in general left him upset, the Owls boss was specifically critical of the third – and arguably most crucial goal of the game – especially so soon after half time.

He said, “I was really angry on the sideline in terms of the manner of the third goal, obviously as a manager it’s frustrating and your emotions get embroiled in it as well. Obviously you don’t want it, we didn’t come here tonight to be on the end of that result, we’ve not prepared and worked all week for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need a performance, and that went away from us in the second half. So I’m angry, I’m disappointed, but I have to be composed because sometimes your words can come out wrong - and what these players need now are constructive words, words that are going to sink in.

“Their emotions right now are all over the place and sometimes those words don’t penetrate, so I’d rather leave that to the morning.”