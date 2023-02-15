Sheffield Wednesday took the lead against Morecambe in the first minute thanks to captain, Barry Bannan, and it was smooth sailing from then.

Darren Moore will have prepared for this game as diligently as he did for the top-of-the-table games against Plymouth and Ipswich Town, and while there was always a chance he could rest a couple of players tonight it was never going to be wholesale.

In the end it’s just the one change, with Dennis Adeniran coming in for Dominic Iorfa - who has picked up a knock. Wednesday never really had to get out of third gear, breezing their way to victory as they made it 18 League One games without defeat and collected their 18th clean sheet of the campaign.

If you missed the goals, you can see all three of them here:

Speaking after the game, Moore gave an update on Byers’ injury and spoke about the incredible clean sheet record that the Owls set for the club. You can check out our post-match articles here.

You can also hear from the Wednesday skipper, Bannan, who had a special celebration lined up for his wife after getting back amongst the goals tonight.

