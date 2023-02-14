Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of injury woe in the last couple of weeks – but Darren Moore eased concern over another key man after he hobbled out of their League One win over Morecambe.

Midfield maestro George Byers was seen walking gingerly from the field as the two sides broke from the first 45 and was seen in some discomfort in discussion with members of the Wednesday medical staff.

Byers didn’t emerge from the tunnel on the other side of the interval and was replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, sparking concern given the swollen nature of Wednesday’s current injury list and the inclusion on more rookies on their substitute bench.

Thankfully, after a breezy 3-0 win in which Josh Windass bagged a brace and Barry Bannan scored his first goal since October, Owls boss Moore reported a positive early diagnosis that there is no major muscle or skeletal concern.

“I think it’s a dead leg,” Moore said. “He ran into the centre-back midway through the first half and I think it just tightened up on him.

“Again, it’s too early just yet and we’ll assess him in the morning, but it looks like that. As he played on, it looked like it tightened up on him. The medical team will be on him in the morning.”

Byers was seen walking more readily as he left Hillsborough, with Moore confirming the decision to take him off at half-time was as much a precaution as anything else.