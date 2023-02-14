A fierce battle against the best League One has to offer it was not.
But Sheffield Wednesday proved they could mix it with the likes of Plymouth and Ipswich, then drop down into third gear for a handsome win over Morecambe that chalked up three points, as is becoming something of a theme for a side drunk on efficiency.
Morecambe acted as mannequins for a mis-match outing.
The Owls snared a club record – the most clean sheets ever recorded in a league season (18).
A stress-free Valentine’s Day sojourn. Here are our ratings.
1. A record-breaking win..
..and three points well won. Who shone? Step through our ratings..
2. Cameron Dawson - 7
Rumour has it he didn't hear the final whistle and is still out there now, waiting patiently for a flicker of involvement. On a serious note, he did well and played his part in securing Wednesday a club record for clean sheets - may there be a very many more to come.
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Like plenty of others, was allowed to play on half-speed thanks to an insipid Morecambe performance and breezed through it with a supreme air of confidence. Did enough to fend off Stockton for their best moment of the game, a cross on 67 minutes.
4. Aden Flint - 7
In a defensive line that in all honesty didn't take much marshalling, he marshalled. And with the quiet authority of a dad reading a book on a sun lounger, he marshalled well.
