News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

"Drunk on efficiency" "Geordie Keith Lemon" - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they hammer mannequin Morecambe

A fierce battle against the best League One has to offer it was not.

By Alex Miller
1 hour ago

But Sheffield Wednesday proved they could mix it with the likes of Plymouth and Ipswich, then drop down into third gear for a handsome win over Morecambe that chalked up three points, as is becoming something of a theme for a side drunk on efficiency.

Morecambe acted as mannequins for a mis-match outing.

The Owls snared a club record – the most clean sheets ever recorded in a league season (18).

A stress-free Valentine’s Day sojourn. Here are our ratings.

1. A record-breaking win..

..and three points well won. Who shone? Step through our ratings..

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Cameron Dawson - 7

Rumour has it he didn't hear the final whistle and is still out there now, waiting patiently for a flicker of involvement. On a serious note, he did well and played his part in securing Wednesday a club record for clean sheets - may there be a very many more to come.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Liam Palmer - 7

Like plenty of others, was allowed to play on half-speed thanks to an insipid Morecambe performance and breezed through it with a supreme air of confidence. Did enough to fend off Stockton for their best moment of the game, a cross on 67 minutes.

Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Aden Flint - 7

In a defensive line that in all honesty didn't take much marshalling, he marshalled. And with the quiet authority of a dad reading a book on a sun lounger, he marshalled well.

Photo: Steve Ellis / UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MorecambeLeague OneIpswichPlymouth