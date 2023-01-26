One of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost January transfer targets has signed on with a Championship club as the Owls’ search for defensive reinforcements goes into the final days of the window.

Burnley centre-half Luke McNally was the subject of serious interest from the Owls earlier in the month and was believed to be a primary target to effectively replace Mark McGuinness after his recall to Cardiff City.

But it soon became clear that interest from the Championship was equally serious and last week The Star reported that Wednesday were losing the race, with McNally’s parent club keen to keep the youngster in the second tier. Amid reported interest from Blackpool, McNally has signed for Coventry City until the end of the campaign.

Owls target Luke McNally has completed a loan move to Coventry City.

Wednesday have since moved on to other targets and former Owls player of the year Michael Hector is on trial with the club.

“I’m really happy and I’m delighted to be here,” McNally said on his Coventry switch. “I’m looking to get some minutes under my belt and getting out on the pitch and help the team.

“I want to get some minutes and help the team in the Championship and help the team move up the table.

“I was always aware there was interest from Coventry. Even when I was at Oxford in League One I knew they were keeping tabs on me.

“When I heard they were coming in for me in January, I was more than happy to come out here on loan.”

Wednesday look likely to see other linked targets move on to other pastures, with Stoke City’s former Owl Aden Flint reportedly close to making a Derby County switch and Watford youngster Mattie Pollock heavily paired with a loan move to Exeter City.

The wait for a January addition at S6 goes on, with Darren Moore making clear he’d like a couple of bodies through the door before the window closes on Tuesday evening.

The McNally deal pairs the Republic of Ireland-born defender up with former Wednesday forward Mark Robins, now manager of the Sky Blues.

